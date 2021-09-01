Cancel
Local 4-H Leader Inducted Into Iowa 4-H Foundation Hall Of Fame

By Nathan Konz
1380kcim.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local 4-H leader has been inducted into the Iowa 4-H Foundation Hall of Fame. Lora Reever leads the Richland Hot Shots and was officially recognized on Aug. 22 during the Iowa State Fair for her outstanding dedication to the organization and its mission to help children and teens reach their full potential. Her involvement in 4-H began when she joined the club in Woodward as a child. Reever came back to the organization when her son, Will, joined 4-H about 15 years ago.

