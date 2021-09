Texas is back at it as red states around the country propose laws to make voting harder under the guise of election integrity. People of color and other minority communities have long been pushed to the sidelines in a bold and unapologetic power play for the entrenched. Now, on the 58th anniversary of the March on Washington, your vote and your voice are more important than ever. Join March On For Voting Rights Utah as Utahns come together in conjunction with demonstrations around the country to celebrate our freedoms and stand up for our rights. "Your vote is your voice. Use it or lose it," organizers say.