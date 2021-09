There are no cheap bike racks for more than two bikes, for a very good reason. Once you get more than two bikes on the back of your vehicle, every bump in the road becomes important. You need to know your bike rack is going to keep everything securely attached, or your trip is going to suddenly be a lot shorter and significantly less entertaining. That doesn't mean there aren't occasional deals to be had on good bike racks, though. A perfect example is this bike rack for four by Thule, which is only $171.42 today.