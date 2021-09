Some preliminary work is scheduled to begin in the next week or two ahead of a major construction project to widen Hwy 377 in Argyle. The Texas Department of Transportation is planning a full reconstruction of a 6.13-mile stretch of Hwy 377, from south of FM 1171 to Crawford Road, to widen the two-lane rural highway to a four-lane divided roadway with sidewalks. The $86 million project is currently unfunded, so there is not yet an estimated timeline, but in the past TxDOT has said that it was aiming to begin the three-year project in late 2022.