Two tornadoes touch down near Virginia Tech

MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday night as the remnants of Ida passed through the region, two tornadoes touched down in Montgomery County near Virginia Tech. Strong storms prompted several tornado warnings Tuesday night including Montgomery County, where Virginia Tech is located. The National Weather Service spent Wednesday looking at the damage. Survey results show two confirmed EF-1 tornadoes with estimated winds of 90-95 mph. One tornado was confirmed about 4 miles southeast of Radford where a barn was damaged and several trees were uprooted.