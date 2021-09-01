Cancel
Pana, IL

Beyond the Siren: Pana officer honored for dedication, service to community

WAND TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANA, Ill. (WAND) - In May 2021, Pana Police Officer Adam Ladage was awarded the 2021 Optimist Club Officer of the Year for Christian County. However, this isn't Officer Ladage's first honor. In 2015, he was given the Elks Enrique Camarena award. The award was established by the Benevolent and Protective Orders of Elks to recognize and honor law enforcement officer who have made a significant contribution in the field of drug prevention.

