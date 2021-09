Saturday's Cajun Navy Supply drive at the Bossier Farmers' Market for Hurricane Ida relief was a huge success! Once again our area showed up and showed out when it came to our generosity. According to my contact, Jessy Gillespie, with Cajun Navy Supply, the Bossier supply drive was the most successful one they held over the weekend. In fact, it was so successful, they had to find a second truck to transport all of the donations to our brothers and sisters in south Louisiana trying to find some relief after Hurricane Ida! Both Chris Graham with the Bossier Farmers' Market and InstaGraham Events as well as Jessy, reached out to thank us for our coverage.