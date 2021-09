Murder Mystery Machine is yet another game that has managed to escape from the pit of irrelevance being a former Apple Arcade exclusive, just like other unfortunate titles like Shantae and the Seven Sirens. I have to thank Microids and Blazing Griffin, a Scotland-based studio also working on an upcoming Agatha Christie game, for bringing this game to the masses in a more accessible way. This review will be a weird one, as I’ll mostly talk about how not exactly good or polished this game is. However, I can already spoil the end for you: I actually really liked it.