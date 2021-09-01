Wine Finds: Australian reds for Labor Day cookouts

If you have any cookouts planned for upcoming Labor Day celebrations, look for big-bodied, juicy, affordable reds that go well with burgers, bratwursts and other grilled meats. Among wines to consider are Australian reds made from shiraz, the country’s best-known and most widely planted grape variety. Called syrah in France and certain other parts of the world, Australian shiraz is known for producing wines that have bold, concentrated ripe fruit flavors. Also consider Australian cabernet sauvignon, either bottled as a single varietal or blended with shiraz. The following are two examples.