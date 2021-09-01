Twitch Users Are Boycotting Over Attacks Targeting Black, Queer And Disabled People
Users of the popular streaming platform Twitch are boycotting today under the hashtag #ADayOffTwitch. Organizers of the protest say the company is not doing enough to protect streamers against what's known as hate raids. That's when a streamer is suddenly inundated by waves of bots posting racist, sexist and homophobic messages. NPR's Andrew Limbong has more. And just a warning - this piece includes offensive language and descriptions of racist attacks.www.npr.org
Comments / 2