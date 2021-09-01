Twitch Users Are Boycotting Over Attacks Targeting Black, Queer And Disabled People

As if Twitch chat wasn't bad enough already, in the last year or so it's been rendered even worse by what's called 'hate-raiding', which is when a streamer's chat is invaded by a group of users all spamming the same hateful messages. They might call for gay people to be publicly executed, or declare that a channel belongs to the KKK. That last one was directed at a streamer called Rek It Raven, who then asked for Twitch to provide better tools to combat hate-raiding and other attacks on marginalized streamers with the hashtag #TwitchDoBetter. In response, streamers who used the hashtag were targeted for another round of hate-raids, #TwitchDoBetter repeated back at them along with reams of insults or just the N-word repeated over and over.