Photo courtesy of Sohan Mewada. It’s hard to feel like an adult living in a dorm room. It’s easier to dismiss hearing the muffled sounds of your neighbor’s speaker reverberate through your wall late at night as you try to study for an exam, or finding droplets of urine left behind on the communal bathroom toilet seat as “part of the college experience” during freshman or sophomore year than when you’re only one or two years out from facing the real world (or grad school).