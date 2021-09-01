Yes, I live here: USDA today

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. With summer coming to an end and autumn right around the corner (along with the beautiful fall foliage, of course), you might find yourself hustling to get all of your yardwork done before the weather gets colder. This time of year, it's especially important to stay on top of weeds that are trying to go to seed or sprout up before the ground freezes. And there just happens to be a garden gadget that can make it much easier to keep all those pesky unwanted plants at bay. The machine is called the Tertill Garden Weeding Robot, and this Labor Day weekend, from Friday, September 3, to Monday, September 6, you can get a $50 discount on the device.