Caption: Sussex students in the Optics Technology program get hands-on experience in the Thorlabs classroom. Hundreds of high-paying, skilled technician jobs go unfilled each year in the United States, and some of those are in Northern New Jersey at companies you might not have heard of with names like Thorlabs, Esco Optics, and Inrad Optics. The American Center for Optics Manufacturing (AmeriCOM), a nationwide organization working with the Department of Defense (DoD) has recently embarked on a $34 million project intended to help strengthen and boost the domestic precision optics industry, including helping more people get into these high-paying jobs.