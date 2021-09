At 10-6 last year and with a win in the playoffs, you might expect the Rams to have had better than the 22nd most points for. They were the only team over .500 that failed to score at least 400 points over the course of last season. That, most obviously, had to do with their stingy defense, which allowed a league-low 18.5 points per game. The next best average in the NFC West was the Cardinals at 22.9 per game. While that discrepancy between their offense and defense was so large last year, you can expect it to be a bit less polar this season.