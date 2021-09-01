Regulators scrutinize ESG more closely as greenwashing explodes

Now regulation, reporting and transparency need to catch up to strengthen ESG investing, said Lisa Jones, US CEO, president, and head of Americas, at Amundi Asset Management. Liz Skinner [00:00:03] Welcome to Three Questions, I’m Liz Skinner with InvestmentNews and I’m excited to introduce you to Lisa Jones. She is CEO and president of the US and head of America’s at Amundi Asset Management. The firm is a two trillion dollar asset manager with its global headquarters in France and US headquarters in Boston. It has an ESG heritage that goes back to nineteen twenty eight. And we’ll start off by asking Lisa about that. So thank you again for joining us, Lisa.