Regulators scrutinize ESG more closely as greenwashing explodes
Pressure is increasing on managers of ESG-labeled investment funds to show they’re being truthful with customers about what they’re selling. The heat was really turned up last week when the Securities and Exchange Commission and BaFin, Germany’s financial regulator, initiated a probe into allegations that Deutsche Bank’s DWS Group asset management arm has been misstating the environmental — and possibly the social — credentials of some of its ESG-labeled investment products. Regulators have signaled the review is at an early stage, and DWS has rejected claims it overstated ESG assets.www.investmentnews.com
