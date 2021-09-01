Cancel
Law Enforcement

Local Law Enforcement Warn Public of Social Media Scams

By WQXE News
quicksie983.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal law enforcement are warning the public of scam ads on social media. Many scams are popping up on Facebook. “If ad prices are extremely low, there are a lot of comments about people being satisfied with purchases even though the ad just started, there are grammatical errors, and they accept PayPal or other online financial services for payments, it’s a pretty sure bet that the ad is a scam,” says Public Information Officer John Thomas. He urges anyone with any questions to contact the police department.

quicksie983.com

Comments / 0

