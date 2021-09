An unlicensed mortgage broker pleaded guilty to a fraud scheme in a federal courthouse in New York on Tuesday. Brent Kaufman of Commack, N.Y., on Long Island, stole about $4.75 million in borrower refinancing proceeds in Queens and Long Island between 2016 and 2019. The scheme — in which he worked with others whose names have been kept off the record — provided homeowners with false wire routing information, which sent funds to his personal bank accounts instead of the intended lenders.