AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Slams into Previous Crucial Level

By Christopher Lewis
dailyforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Australian dollar rallied a bit on Tuesday to break above the 0.73 handle. This is a bullish sign, but we gave back those gains as we started to reach into the major area of consolidation that we had seen on the way down. In fact, the market has pulled back from that area to show just how difficult it is going to be to overcome this region. By pulling back the way we have, it does look as if the market is trying to shy away from the 50-day EMA which currently sits at the 0.7381 level.

