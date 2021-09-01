Madison High field hockey focus is on conditioning, versatility
MADISON - Victoria Rossi can’t tell you that Madison girls field hockey is the most talented team or say how many games they will win this year. However, she can say without a doubt in her mind that the Dodgers will be better conditioned than their opponents. It is the primary focus of her Madison team’s training. Regardless of how many goals they can put in the net, Madison is dedicated to having enough stamina and energy to outwork its opponents.www.newjerseyhills.com
Comments / 0