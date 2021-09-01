Ethereum Price Predictions: How High Can the NFT Boom Take ETH?

The non-fungible token (NFT) craze is one that often leaves investors scratching their heads. Buying a piece of art, while not being able to physically own that piece of art, sounds like a ridiculous notion. But, things are a little more nuanced with that in the space. Of course, if it were that reductive, there wouldn’t be people willing to shell out millions on pieces of digitally based art. And as these millions of dollars flood the space, one of the biggest winners is Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD). The blockchain network holds a large monopoly over the NFT space, while not having to offer much in the way of resources to it. And as the trend boosts ETH values, investors want to know about analysts’ Ethereum price predictions.