Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Ethereum Price Predictions: How High Can the NFT Boom Take ETH?

By Brenden Rearick
InvestorPlace
 5 days ago

The non-fungible token (NFT) craze is one that often leaves investors scratching their heads. Buying a piece of art, while not being able to physically own that piece of art, sounds like a ridiculous notion. But, things are a little more nuanced with that in the space. Of course, if it were that reductive, there wouldn’t be people willing to shell out millions on pieces of digitally based art. And as these millions of dollars flood the space, one of the biggest winners is Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD). The blockchain network holds a large monopoly over the NFT space, while not having to offer much in the way of resources to it. And as the trend boosts ETH values, investors want to know about analysts’ Ethereum price predictions.

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#How High#Nft#Ccc#Eth Usd#Nifty Gateway#Btc Usd#Wallet Investor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
Computersu.today

Cardano (ADA) Smart Contract Release to Catalyze Ethereum: Opinion

DeFiance Capital is a leading DeFi-focused investment fund in Asia. Launched by Arthur Cheong (Arthur0x), it took part in the funding rounds of almost every top-tier decentralized finance protocol. Its expert, Wangarian (@0xWangarian), unveils one more unexpected catalyst for Ethereum (ETH) in September. $90 billion may flow to Ethereum, here's...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Filecoin Price Analysis: 05 September

Market-wide trends largely displayed consolidation today. Altcoins such as Bitcoin Cash and Dogecoin depicted similar trading patterns. Bitcoin Cash inched closer to the immediate support line of $690.28 and noted a minor 0.6% fall over the last 24 hours. Dogecoin also showed range bound movement, with a minor uptick of 1.7%. Lastly, Filecoin rallied by 12.7% as it stood near its multi-month high of $95.70.
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Ethereum Co-Founder Wants Major Dogecoin Upgrade, Says Crypto Asset Can Borrow Code From ETH

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin is detailing some “promising ideas” that he would like to see implemented in Dogecoin. In response to a question from Zhu Su, the CEO of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, on what improvements he would want to see in Dogecoin, Buterin says he hopes that the memecoin can transition from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, as Ethereum is doing.
Commodities & Futureambcrypto.com

Ethereum can expect prices to hike when this happens

The Ethereum network has consistently been undergoing developments, over the years. All the upgrades and updates, by and large, intend to make the network more scalable, sustainable and secure. Presently, Ethereum is set to change its consensus mechanism from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake through a series of upgrades that will be...
Commodities & Futurethemarketperiodical.com

Ethereum price analysis: ETH Token Price Coiling Up Momentum

ETH token price rises higher inside the rising parallel channel with increasing bullish support. The super trend indicator projects a bullish trend in action. The ETH/BTC trades at 0.07601 BTC with an intraday fall of -2.03%. ETH Token price action resonates within a rising parallel channel in the 24-hour technical...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH consolidates above $3,900, ready to break higher?

Ethereum price analysis is bullish for today. ETH/USD formed a consolidation base overnight. Ethereum is likely to break new highs today. Ethereum price analysis is bullish for today as the market has consolidated over the last 24 hours and formed a consolidation base above $3,900. Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to break higher today and look to reach the next target at $4,200 next.
Stocksdailyhodl.com

Five Under-the-Radar Altcoins All Surge 144% or More in Just Seven Days As Crypto Markets Rally

Five under-the-radar crypto assets are in a hot streak, up by 144% or more over a period of one week as the digital asset market continues to rally. One of the best-performing altcoins this week is Function X (FX), which currently holds a market cap of $314 million. The project aims to mirror traditional financial products on its protocol while building decentralized financial products and a decentralized trading system.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Litecoin, MATIC, Axie Infinity Price Analysis: 05 September

It has been a mixed trading day for the cryptocurrency market, with some altcoins consolidating while others displaying staggering gains. MATIC has been among the top 10 gainers in the market today, as it took home 21.8% gains and revisited its multi-month high. Axie Infinity also witnessed a considerable appreciation...
Marketsambcrypto.com

XRP can make it to $6, provided these conditions are met

Over the last four months, XRP’s price action has been a rather interesting rollercoaster ride. The alt made a shooting move from $1.9 to $0.5. Now, with XRP back above $1.2, the market seems to be eyeing higher levels of $1.35 followed by $2.44 and eventually a bounce above $6.39.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Why Is Ethereum Going Up, and When Will It Hit $10,000?

Ethereum is going up and you might be wondering why. At above $3,500, Ether has gained about 50 percent in the past 30 days and almost 400 percent since the beginning of 2021. Many investors are eager to see Ether hit $10,000. Here's Ethereum's price prediction. Article continues below advertisement.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Bitcoin vs. Ethereum vs. Cardano: Which Cryptocurrency Is a Buy?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano have all experienced explosive growth. No cryptocurrency is without risk, so it's wise to weigh the advantages and disadvantages. The best investment for you will depend largely on your tolerance for risk. Cryptocurrencies have experienced waves of volatility over the past year, but they're steadily gaining...
Stocksambcrypto.com

XRP, Tezos, ZCash Price Analysis: 04 September

Certain altcoins such as XRP and Tezos noted restricted price movements, whereas, ZCash logged a considerable 6.7% gain over the last 24 hours. XRP lost 0.1% and inched close to the price floor of $1.19. Tezos has stayed around its current price level, since the beginning of September, although indicators...
StocksMotley Fool

Is Ethereum a Buy at $4,000?

Ethereum is getting close to its highest price on record, but this could be just the beginning. Summer may not have started too hot for Ethereum (ETH), but that has quickly changed. At the time of this writing, the price has more than doubled from its low point in July. It has gone up over 20% in the last week alone, and it currently sits at about $3,930.

Comments / 0

Community Policy