Dalton, NH

Casella requests extension on Dalton landfill permitting process as opponents work on new bill

By Amanda Gokee
newhampshirebulletin.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fight over the contentious proposal to put a landfill next to Forest Lake State Park in Dalton is far from over. Last week, New Hampshire state regulators asked Casella to submit an amendment to the wetlands permit application. The state is asking Casella to submit information about how wetlands would be impacted during the first phase of the project only, in keeping with the timeframe in the company’s application for a solid waste permit. Currently, the permit application includes impacts during all three phases of the project. In an Aug. 26 letter to Casella, the state requests the amendment “in order to align the proposed areas of impact between the Solid Waste application and the Wetlands application.”

newhampshirebulletin.com

Comments / 0

 

