The Lady Bombers were hosts to the Lady Hawks of Hebron. Hebron started the scoring with a perfectly placed corner kick that bent in the upper 90 of the far post. After that the Lady Bombers defence locked down and started a barage of scoring led by senior Ariel Manns who finished with 4 goals. Freshman Abby Hannon finshed the scoring with her first high school career goal. Assists were recorded by Sophomore Sarah Kaufman and Seniors Taylor Jordan and Ariel Manns. Outstanding defense was played by the whole team, a few stand out performances were Sophomore Grace Healey, Seniors Avree Cain and Taylor Jordan, and Freshmen Emily Mata and Brooke Koebcke. The Lady Bombers are now 2-1 for the season and travel Saturday to Monon to take on the Lady Vikings of North White.