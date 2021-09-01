Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

An adventure to remember

taylorpress.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Yesterday’s gone, sweet Jesus, and tomorrow may never be mine …” — “One Day at a Time” 1975 song lyric written by Kris Kristofferson and Marijohn Wilkin One day at a time. It’s more than a song or…

www.taylorpress.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Kristofferson
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure#One Day At A Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicopelikaobserver.com

Remember Not To Forget

My mother has become a stand-up comedian in her old age. I figure if you’ve lived 90 years you’ve earned the right to crack jokes whenever you feel like it — and she feels like it a lot these days. She laughs at herself and at funny memories from long ago.
TravelSouthwest Times Record

A summer to remember

Years from now, when you look back on this summer, what will you remember best? Will you smile at the memory, or wish it had been different?. Summers in my childhood meant freedom. I’d roam for hours through pastures and orchards, chasing cows, swatting flies and eating peaches off the trees.
TV ShowsTVOvermind

Remembering Alex Cord: Airwolf Star Died at 88

Every now and then celebrities will start to pass away in what feels like great numbers as one report after another begins to come in detailing the demise of one famous name after another. The level of fame that they enjoyed during the course of their careers will always vary since the number of stars between music, TV, and movies, and theater is so great that trying to get to know them all will take a lifetime. Even then it’s likely that a person will miss several older stars or those that are just coming into their career. Alex Cord is a long-timer that recently passed away at the age of 88 and is likely someone who was known to those that enjoyed shows such as Airwolf, which was definitely popular back in the 80s. The star was 88 years of age when he died, and has left behind a fairly long list of credits that people may or may not remember. It’s easy to imagine at least a little frustration at not being remembered by a lot of people, even if plenty of fans remain that remember his career.
Kingfisher, OKKingfisher Times and Free Press

A Warrior Remembered

The latest work of Kingfisher artist John Gooden will be unveiled Friday in front of the newly constructed Kingfisher Visitors Center just east of Main Street on Broadway Avenue. The sculpture depicting Cheyenne Medicine Man Lame Bull and a historical marker will be unveiled in a 10 a.m. ceremony, featuring a ...
Glendale, COglendalecherrycreek.com

September To Remember?

As smoke and heat stole summer away, we’re all hoping September will chase those memories away. Can you recall when there wasn’t a smoky day, yow! Ironically it was the band Earth, Wind & Fire that penned lyrics to the song September. It was written, released and cracked the top 10 in 1978 to became a dance-pop masterpiece.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The 20 Oldest Living Celebrities in 2021

If you need proof that age is just a number, look no further than the celebs listed below. These stars are 20 of the oldest celebrities still living in 2021, and they range from actors to singers to composers to heads of state. Each of these celebrities has made it into their 90s or 100s, and has shared some words of wisdom or inspired through their work along the way. From a legendary singer explaining why life passions are so important to the Queen of England sharing that she doesn't worry about aging, there's something to learn from each of them. Read on to find out more about these famous nonagenarians and centenarians.
Musicnickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Country Music Star Tom T. Hall

Country music legend Tom T. Hall died on August 20 at the age of 85, according to NBC News. Born near Olive Hill, Kentucky, Hall's rural roots were obvious, as he was raised in a log cabin built by his grandfather. Hall's father was an ordained minister, according to the AP, and Hall began playing guitar as a child, writing his first song at 9.
TV Showspurewow.com

‘Live with Kelly & Ryan’ Just Got Another Surprise Guest Host

It's a boys' club today on Live with Kelly and Ryan. Throughout this week, Ryan Seacrest has been joined by some special guest co-hosts while Kelly Ripa takes a short leave (and helps Mark Consuelos celebrate those new episodes of Riverdale). From Monday to Wednesday, Seacrest ran the show with Ali Wentworth, who has previously stepped into the role on multiple occasions.
CelebritiesBBC

Jane Birkin: Singer and actress recovering from stroke

British actress and singer Jane Birkin has cancelled her appearance at the American Film Festival in Deauville, France, as she recovers from a stroke. The former partner and muse of French crooner Serge Gainsbourg "suffered a minor form of stroke a few days ago," the family said in a statement to AFP.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Tragic Story Of NCIS' David McCallum's Heartbreaking Loss

David McCallum is most known for starring as the lovable and quirky Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard in the CBS crime drama "NCIS." However, the 87 year old began his acting career decades earlier, and older fans may remember him as U.N.C.L.E. agent Illya Kuryakin in the original "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." television series, which aired from 1964 to 1968, per IMDb. The veteran actor has enjoyed a long and successful career in the show business, and even went on to pen his own book in 2016: the twisted thriller, "Once a Crooked Man."

Comments / 0

Community Policy