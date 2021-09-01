First Ring Daily 1113: Basket of Apples

This is such a bs take on the whole thing. Only thing I got from it is some people are unhappy of how much money Apple and Google are making. Talking that Apple should drop their fees to 5%, are we going to tell companies how much they should charge for their service or product now? Microsoft just had the best quarter ever and they raised their prices, are we going to tell Microsoft they can't do that? Like Google said, they don't just process payment, they have a ton of folks working to develop those api's, resources that developers used, infrastructure that need to be maintained etc... those things are not free.