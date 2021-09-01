Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

First Ring Daily 1113: Basket of Apples

By About Thurrott.com
thurrott.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is such a bs take on the whole thing. Only thing I got from it is some people are unhappy of how much money Apple and Google are making. Talking that Apple should drop their fees to 5%, are we going to tell companies how much they should charge for their service or product now? Microsoft just had the best quarter ever and they raised their prices, are we going to tell Microsoft they can't do that? Like Google said, they don't just process payment, they have a ton of folks working to develop those api's, resources that developers used, infrastructure that need to be maintained etc... those things are not free.

www.thurrott.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apples#Apple I#Infrastructure#First Ring Daily 1113#Api Access
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Cell Phonesavast.com

How to Clear Your Android Cache & Why You Should Do It

Cached data helps apps load faster by keeping temporary files such as thumbnails, scripts, and video snippets on your phone instead of loading them from the web each time. But cached data can quickly fill up your phone’s storage. When you clear your cache, you wipe all multimedia and non-essential data from the targeted application.
TechnologyPhone Arena

Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) is cheaper than ever before

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Unlike previous generations of Apple's iPad Pro powerhouses, the 2021-released 11 and 12.9-inch tablets are not created equal, featuring one major difference outside of the screen size and resolution department. That makes the fifth-gen...
Cell PhonesPopular Science

How to see if someone has been snooping on your devices

With so much sensitive data and access to so many apps and services on our phones and laptops, it makes sense that we don’t want unwelcome visitors snooping around. That’s why it’s essential to get a PIN code, fingerprint lock, password or some other kind of security protection in place, so that you and only you can access everything within your gadgets.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

'iPhone 13' price, Apple Event dates & more on This Week in Apple

On the latest "This Week in Apple," we talk through the likely release dates for "iPhone 13", Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods 3, explain a possible iPhone price increase, and more. Keep up with the last week of Apple news — Each week,AppleInsider posts many stories about Apple, its...
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Independent

Apple gives more detail on new iPhone photo scanning feature as controversy continues

Apple has released yet more details on its new photo-scanning features, as the controversy over whether they should be added to the iPhone continues.Earlier this month, Apple announced that it would be adding three new features to iOS, all of which are intended to fight against child sexual exploitation and the distribution of abuse imagery. One adds new information to Siri and search, another checks messages sent to children to see if they might contain inappropriate images, and the third compares photos on an iPhone with a database of known child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and alerts Apple if it...
Technologylaptopmag.com

How to check if your password is compromised on iPhone and iPad

Data leaks are a nasty way for hackers to expose and sell your private information and, unfortunately, password leaks happen more often than not. Fortunately, Apple set up a cybersecurity feature to notify iPhone and iPad users when their login credentials for apps and platforms have appeared in a data leak.
TechnologyPosted by
TechSpot

Apple will make changes to App Store rules to settle class-action lawsuit

In brief: Apple is trying to avoid some legal headaches by settling a class-action lawsuit related to the App Store for $100 million. Almost all developers are eligible for a share of this payout, and the company has agreed to "clarify" App Store rules, including one where devs will be able to contact users outside the app to promote alternative payment options.
BusinessCNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
TechnologyDigital Trends

Lightning cable look-alike for hackers now available for sale

Keeping your iPhone and private data secure may become harder than ever with the arrival of a new O.MG cable intended for hacking that looks just like a Lighting cable. The fake cable, developed by a security researcher simply known as “MG,” comes loaded with a variety of hacking tools, including a keylogger.
BusinessCNN

Apple relaxes App Store rules for services such as Spotify and Netflix

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Apple will allow companies such as Spotify (SPOT) and Netflix (NFLX) to direct customers to their own websites to make payments, allowing them to more easily avoid fees levied by the App Store. The iPhone maker's latest concession in a long-standing fight with app developers...
TechnologyPhandroid

Apple and Google’s app stores could soon be facing a reckoning

Imagine renting a shop lot inside of a mall. You would need to pay rent to be there, which is kind of how Apple and Google see themselves – landlords of an app store, and the 30% cut that they get from developers would essentially be the “rent” that they are paying to be there.
Cell Phonesgetmarketreport.com

Apple Defends File Scanning On iPhone

Apple has responded to the great controversy that has generated its new functionality, which is capable of scanning files for photographs of child abuse on the iPhone. From the first moment this function was leaked, rejection among cybersecurity experts has been widespread, opening the door to possible abuses by governments or even Apple itself. These experts, along with privacy organizations, have published an open letter to Apple , in which they ask the company not to implement this technology.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Apple refused to refund $1500 in accidental app charges

British newspaper The Guardian recently received an intriguing submission to a series dedicated to finding solutions to people's various problems. The submission was sent by "CS" from Binfield, Berkshire, and details Apple's lack of co-operation in an incident involving £1,100 (around $1500). The individual's sister, it turns out, suffered from...
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

Apple wants to improve Siri with its new app

Virtual assistants are already an important part of today’s phones. No matter the brand of the phone, surely your device has it although perhaps its operation is the same on all platforms. The developers of each house work to make their software the best and now it is Apple that seeks the help of its users in order to enhance Siri with your new app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy