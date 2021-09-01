The Microsoft Office Assistant You’ve Never Seen (Until Now)
Last week, we explored a couple of Microsoft rarities from Japan: the Windows 20th Anniversary Edition of Windows XP, and the “Start Me Up” Windows 95 Promo CD. Today, the journey continues as we travel back two decades with the unveiling of a long-lost Office Assistant from Microsoft Japan. In fact, at the time of this writing, it isn’t even listed on the Wikipedia page for official Microsoft Office Assistants!www.thurrott.com
