MIRAMAR BEACH — Feeling dramatic?. It’s not too late to play a part in Emerald Coast Theatre Company’s (ECTC) 2021 Fall Educational Theatre Programs. “There couldn’t be a time where self-expression through the performing arts is more essential for our children,” said ECTC co-founder and producing artistic director Nathanael Fisher. “We realize most of the schools in our community cannot offer the theater arts and so we are thrilled to be able to supplement with our professional education programs.”