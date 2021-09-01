Junior high cross country team competes at Taylor

The Jr High Cross Country teams ran at the Taylor University Invitational on Saturday, August 28th. The JH race was the typical 3K or 1.86 miles. The boys race started at noon and the Bruins had 7 runners on the course, but several others out sick. Sam Barry took charge for the team with a 24th place finish in 13:03 which is 2:21 faster than he ran the same course last year. Tanner Roberts wasn’t far behind in 29th and Jacob Barry followed in 33rd. Max Uggen picked up his pace to finish almost 5 minutes faster than he did last year at Taylor. First year runner, Casey Bowman rounded out the team scorers in 70th. Luke Slusser and Reece Walker completed the boys team who placed 8th of 10 teams.