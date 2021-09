Gov. Abbott and the Legislative Budget Board Provide an Additional Month of Funding for the Legislative Branch. On Aug. 6, Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan announced an additional month of funding for the legislative branch of government. Gov. Abbott vetoed appropriations for the legislative agencies in his veto proclamation for Senate Bill 1,the state budget for the 2022-23 biennium that begins Sept. 1. The estimated $12.7 million in funding allows legislative agencies to continue to pay their 2,100 staff members and continue operations from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30, the first month of the new two-year budget. State law allows the governor and the Legislative Budget Board (LBB), acting jointly, to reallocate appropriations when the Legislature is not in session. This authority, known as budget execution, allows the governor and the LBB to transfer appropriations between agencies. In this instance, SB 1 appropriations made to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) will be transferred to legislative agencies. The amount of the transfer to each legislative agency is as follows: