Is Max Fried going to win the last ever Silver Slugger award for pitchers?

After dropping two in a row to the Yankees to snap their nine-game winning streak, the Braves sat idle for two days. Meanwhile, both the Phillies and Mets lost their last two games, so the Braves gained a game in the standings, and 8.5 percent in playoff odds, which now sit at 86 percent. It’s an amazing turnaround, given that those same odds sat at just 7.0 percent on July 23, and 9.6 percent a month ago. While the Braves have what is now a fairly comfy 5.5-game cushion in the division, though, this tough stretch of schedule rolls on. The Yankees are done with (that went poorly), but the Braves now have the Giants on tap, before heading out to play the Dodgers in Chavez Ravine, and then the Rockies at Coors Field, before they return home for a relative breather of a homestand (Nationals, Marlins, Rockies).