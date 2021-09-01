Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Is Max Fried going to win the last ever Silver Slugger award for pitchers?

By Jake Gordon
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the season, Fried has been absolutely mashing, and they aren’t cheap hits either. Yes, a .325 batting average is incredible for a pitcher, but I’m even more impressed by his .772 OPS, which is almost .100 points higher than Francisco Lindor‘s. Obviously, the sample sizes aren’t the same, but...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Shohei Ohtani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Slugger Award#Braves#Ip#Francisco Lindor S#The National League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: Carlos Correa is officially not returning next season

Carlos Correa officially announces that this is his final season with the Houston Astros. In a recent article from The Athletic (subscription needed), the publication discussed the cheating scandal with Houston Astros‘ players, as Carlos Correa’s identifies the 2021 season as his last with the Astros. While being a fan speculation for quite sometime, Correa’s extension wasn’t met during the past offseason, leaving him a free agent come the end of the ’21 season.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Watch Max Fried’s curveball fall off a freaking cliff to ruin Giants hitters

Max Fried’s curveball should not be allowed per modern physics. Yet, here we are, writing an article about how damn unfair it is. Fried is coming on strong for a Braves team likely to make the postseason after a slow start to the season. Atlanta is first in the NL East by 5.5 games over the Phillies, and is just a few days removed from a nine-game winning streak.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: MLB Umpire Leaves Game Following Scary Moment

A veteran Major League Baseball umpire had to leave Monday afternoon’s Labor Day game following a scary moment at home plate. Manny Gonzalez, a veteran MLB umpire, got hit in the head with a foul tip during Monday afternoon’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays. Gonzalez was struck by a foul tip off the bat of Jordan Luplow, who swung at a fastball from Chris Sale.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Rays use bizarre intentional balk strategy against Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays found a strange way to take advantage of the extra innings rule against the Boston Red Sox on Monday. The Rays led the Red Sox 11-9 in the 10th inning of a wild game at Fenway Park Monday afternoon. The Red Sox began the inning with an automatic runner at second. The run didn’t necessarily matter because the Rays were holding a two-run lead. However, Tampa Bay appeared to have concerns about the Red Sox using the runner at second to peek at the catcher’s signs.
MLBMLB

Braves infield makes history on Albies' HR

DENVER -- Until Saturday night, only one team in Major League history had each of its starting infielders hit 25 or more home runs in the same season. That was the 2008 Marlins, for whom Mike Jacobs (32), Dan Uggla (32), Hanley Ramirez (33) and Jorge Cantu (29) accomplished the feat.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: Max Fried has been on fire since the All-Star Break

Max Fried had a slow start to 2021, and some fans were questioning if his 2020 season would be an outlier from what he would be going forward. However, like always, Max Fried has shown up and dominated the second half of the season:. The Braves have gotten a pretty...
NFLINFORUM

Pitchers fear slugger Silviano 'more than anyone else' in stacked RedHawks lineup

FARGO — Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks right fielder John Silviano has proved to be a luxury item for the team’s offense this season. Earlier this summer, the 27-year-old slugger tied a franchise record with a 27-game hitting streak and recently went on a patented power surge. The left-handed swinging Silviano belted six home runs in a stretch of four games. He leads the team with 22 home runs in 87 games as he’s settled into the No. 7 spot in the lineup.
BaseballPosted by
The Spun

Video Of Little League Pitcher’s Delivery Is Going Viral

A star pitcher was born at the Little League World Series over the weekend. Gavin Weir is a 12-year-old pitcher for the South Dakota little league team. He was phenomenal on the mound during his two outings last week, striking out a combined 30 hitters. Last Friday, he went just under six innings allowing no hits and striking out 15 batters.
MLBSeattle Times

Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis suffers setback in recovery from knee surgery

PHOENIX — The once growing hope of Kyle Lewis returning to the lineup to provide a jolt to the Mariners’ hot-then-cold-then-lukewarm-then-inert offense has slowly faded to somewhere between doubtful and not happening. During the pregame media session Friday from Chase Field, Mariners manager Scott Servais delivered the discouraging news that...
MLBTalking Chop

Max Fried looks for encore as Braves welcome ostensible Giants juggernaut to town

After dropping two in a row to the Yankees to snap their nine-game winning streak, the Braves sat idle for two days. Meanwhile, both the Phillies and Mets lost their last two games, so the Braves gained a game in the standings, and 8.5 percent in playoff odds, which now sit at 86 percent. It’s an amazing turnaround, given that those same odds sat at just 7.0 percent on July 23, and 9.6 percent a month ago. While the Braves have what is now a fairly comfy 5.5-game cushion in the division, though, this tough stretch of schedule rolls on. The Yankees are done with (that went poorly), but the Braves now have the Giants on tap, before heading out to play the Dodgers in Chavez Ravine, and then the Rockies at Coors Field, before they return home for a relative breather of a homestand (Nationals, Marlins, Rockies).
MLBSB Nation

The forgotten tale of Harry Colliflower, baseball’s worst ever pitcher

For one magical, infamous, atrocious season in 1899, a 30-year-old carpenter from Washington D.C., with no special proficiency for the game of baseball traveled to Cleveland to play in the majors. Nobody knew it at the time, but what was about to follow was so monumentally futile that its existence is relegated to stat lines and folklore. This is the story of Harry Colliflower, the worst player on the worst baseball team in history.
MLBPurple Row

Antonio Senzatela and the elusive pitcher win

It’s safe to say that the pitcher win doesn’t hold the weight it used to. Seemingly every year, starting pitchers toss less innings, get more rest, and generally have less impact in the outcome of a ballgame. Whether that development is a good thing or a bad thing is subjective, of course, but we’re not here today to talk about aesthetics.
Baseballredsminorleagues.com

Eduardo Salazar wins High-A Central Pitcher of the Week

The Cincinnati Reds have been picking up player of the week awards since the first week of the minor league baseball season and today they kept that tally moving up as starting pitcher Eduardo Salazar picked up the award for the Dayton Dragons in the High-A Central for his performance last week.
MLBclimbingtalshill.com

Astros: Kyle Seager haunts Houston again with late homer

The Astros lead disappeared late, as Kyle Seager also added to the Mariners’ cause. From a blown call by home plate umpire Brian Gorman to the Houston Astros not capitalizing with the bases loaded, the Seattle Mariners struck an extra-inning win over the AL West leaders to close out the series.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

For his whole career, Max Fried has dominated the month of August

Even before his start on Friday against the Giants, Max Fried has been a man on a mission in August. Unless something changes, Fried will continue his undefeated streak as a starter in August games. Fried finished August of 2021 with another impressive performance:. Fried (August 2021): 4-0, 33.0 IP,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy