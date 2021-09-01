Union man faces charges after hitting child, hospital security guard with car
A Union man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly hit a child and a security guard with a vehicle at Mercy Hospital Washington last month, according to court records. Cameron F. Barnes, 29, has been charged with second-degree assault, a Class B felony; resisting arrest, a Class E felony; and second-degree child endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. These charges stem from an incident that occurred Thursday, Aug. 26, in the parking lot and emergency room of Mercy Hospital Washington, according to police.www.emissourian.com
