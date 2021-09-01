Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Union, MO

Union man faces charges after hitting child, hospital security guard with car

Washington Missourian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Union man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly hit a child and a security guard with a vehicle at Mercy Hospital Washington last month, according to court records. Cameron F. Barnes, 29, has been charged with second-degree assault, a Class B felony; resisting arrest, a Class E felony; and second-degree child endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. These charges stem from an incident that occurred Thursday, Aug. 26, in the parking lot and emergency room of Mercy Hospital Washington, according to police.

www.emissourian.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Union, MO
Union, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Child Endangerment#Mercy Hospital Washington#Mercy Security Guard#Associate Circuit Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
Posted by
NBC News

Taliban claim to take Panjshir, last holdout of resistance

The Taliban said on Monday they had captured the last holdout of resistance in the country, but rebel forces contested the claim and vowed to continue fighting. The Taliban's assertion that they had seized Panjshir province north of Kabul came as they stopped a number of charter planes carrying NGO workers among others from taking off from an airport in Mazar-i-Sharif in the north of the country.
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Marine held without bond in shooting of Florida family

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former Marine sharpshooter accused of invading the home of apparent strangers in Florida and fatally shooting a woman, her 3-month-old baby and two others was ordered held without bail during his first court appearance Monday. Authorities did not give a motive for the grisly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy