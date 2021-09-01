Police officers, paramedics indicted in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain

Nearing two years after his death, a Colorado grand jury indicted three police officers and two paramedics in the death of Elijah McClain. “We’re here today because Elijah McClain is not here and he should be,” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said during Wednesday’s announcement. “When he died, he was only 23 years old. He had his whole life ahead of him and his family and his friends must now go on and must live without him.”