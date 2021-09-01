Stimulus Checks Ending Soon: Check Alternate Payments Methods NOW

A fourth stimulus check from the federal government may not happen anytime soon, but there are three other direct payments Americans can be eligible for. The first direct payment you can avail of is if you are in California. If you are a citizen in the state, you can avail of the Golden State Stimulus check if you are eligible. You can get as much as $1,100. Those eligible can see the amount reflect on their bank accounts as early as September 1 if it was transferred electronically. For those waiting to receive paper checks, it can be expected anytime this month until early October.