Our Lord, as so often was the case, used a farming illustration to teach a spiritual truth in Matthew 13:24-30. Let’s go to the word of God and read vs 24-30. In verse 24 we are told of the “good seed” sown in his field. Note that despite the programming of modern education within the minds of the simple, there is good and bad and they are not equal. Also note that the field is HIS and as such HE alone decides its course. As the teaching continues, we are told that in addition to the good seed, bad seed was sown in the same field by an enemy. “Tares among the wheat.” Bad seeds among the good. Verse 26 tells us that when the time came, both the wheat and tares sprouted forth at the same time and the workers in the field noticed and told their master.