Madison, WI

Police Incident Reports A Selection of Noteworthy Incident Reports

City of Madison Wisconsin
 7 days ago

Madison Police Officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of Chapman Street reference a burglary. The victim stated that one of their vehicles was left unlocked outside with a garage door opener in the vehcile overnight. The suspects used the garage door opener to gain entry and stole keys from inside the residence and a vehicle from the garage. Additional vehicles in the area had been rummaged through, but nothing stolen.

www.cityofmadison.com

