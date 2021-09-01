Police Incident Reports A Selection of Noteworthy Incident Reports
Madison Police Officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of Chapman Street reference a burglary. The victim stated that one of their vehicles was left unlocked outside with a garage door opener in the vehcile overnight. The suspects used the garage door opener to gain entry and stole keys from inside the residence and a vehicle from the garage. Additional vehicles in the area had been rummaged through, but nothing stolen.www.cityofmadison.com
