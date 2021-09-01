Home Decorating Ideas – with Hudson Valley Real Estate Agent Toni Ann Perry

Did you grow up in a barn? No, seriously, we're wondering! (And don't worry, it isn't a bad thing!). Currently, we're seeing a number of former barns being converted into cute living spaces, and the results couldn't be more rustic chic. Whether you're planning on fixing up a barn of your own or just want to take a cue from some of these homes style-wise, we have ideas for you. We spoke to design experts, and we're sharing background on what a barn apartment is anyway, how to best utilize and style such a space, and how to recreate the look no matter your own circumstances.