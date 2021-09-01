Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Home Decorating Ideas – with Hudson Valley Real Estate Agent Toni Ann Perry

By Hudson Valley Style Magazine
hudsonvalleystylemagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone appreciates home decorating ideas when planning to make improvements to their home. You may have visions of your own about how your new home décor would look but it’s always nice to have an alternative plan. There are definitely home decorating ideas that you haven’t discovered. There are constantly changes being made regarding trends in home decorating. Checking out new home decorating ideas may give birth to a new home decorating plan for your space.

hudsonvalleystylemagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Home Improvements#Cor#Hudson Valley Real Estate#Home Decorating Ideas#Sears#Zellers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Related
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Two-Tone Paint Job Brings This Dark Kitchen out of the 1990s

A room’s color palette makes a huge difference in its vibe — whether it’s cozy, serene, energizing, or welcoming. And at homeowner Mike Groner’s condo, the dark brown colors in the kitchen made the space feel… blah. Not to mention, the cabinet style was squarely stuck in the 1990s and, Mike says, “most of the appliances needed to be replaced within months of moving in.”
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

Best Furniture And Decor Ideas of August 2021

In August 2021, we’ve shown you a lot of cool stuff. Here are the most interesting furniture and decor ideas among them. Designers create dreamy driftwood furniture like chairs, mirrors, shelves, tables and lamps. Here are great options. This roundup is aimed at those of you who would like to...
Interior DesignBrit + Co

How To Create a Custom Home Office On A Budget

We're always in a decorating mood at Brit + Co, from summer entertaining outdoors to fall coziness indoors. Here, we tapped Tiffany Leigh Piotrowski, founder of Toronto-based Tiffany Leigh Design, for tips on creating the perfect home office. Take it away, Tiffany!. If you've been working from home for the...
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

A 219-Square-Foot NYC Studio Is Remarkably Functional and Cozy Despite the Small Size

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I see my home as a shining accomplishment of coziness. It’s rent stabilized, and when I moved in, my landlord said, “Do anything you want to it… I’m not renovating it or painting it, and anything you do will probably make it better.” I have put blood, sweat, and tears into this place, as well as creativity, joy, and wonder.
Interior Designlushome.com

Beautiful Dining Room Decorating Ideas to Elevate Interior Design Elegance and Chic

Modern dining furniture and lighting fixtures turn dining rooms into artistic masterpieces. Beautiful dining room decorating ideas can spice up your home and elevate interior design’s elegance, chic, and comfort. Modern furniture and lighting design create a sophisticated and bold look, while original decor accessories characterize dining room decorating ideas. The Lushome collection of beautiful dining room design ideas is a great inspiration.
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

4 Smart Tips for Finding the Perfect Sofa for Your Studio Apartment

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Because studio apartments are typically one big (or small!) room, renters have to get creative when it comes to making distinct spaces for sleeping, cooking, eating, and hosting. Furniture often has to pull double duty, with individual pieces doing a lot of the dividing work alongside their main functions. With limited square footage, it can be hard to figure out the proper proportions and sizes of said pieces to create division without overcrowding the space.
Interior Designmomeefriendsli.com

6 Interior Design Ideas That’ll Glam Up Your Home

Are you looking to add a little more glamour and personality to your home? Designing an interior space is one of the best ways to express yourself! Many different design ideas can help you do just that. Designers have come up with some great tips for decorating your space to make it look like a million bucks. Here are six design ideas that will help you create a glamorous, sophisticated aesthetic for your home.
Home & Gardensunset.com

Labor Day Home Decor and Furniture Sales 2021

Shop the best Labor Day sales for home decor and furniture this year. We only recommend things we love. If you buy something through our site, we might earn a commission. Thinking about redecorating? Need an excuse to buy that side table you’ve been eyeing all summer? A signal to the beginning of fall, Labor Day is the ideal weekend to make your dreams a reality given the influx of sales events.
Interior Designthespruce.com

How Barn Apartments Can Inspire Your Own Styling

Did you grow up in a barn? No, seriously, we're wondering! (And don't worry, it isn't a bad thing!). Currently, we're seeing a number of former barns being converted into cute living spaces, and the results couldn't be more rustic chic. Whether you're planning on fixing up a barn of your own or just want to take a cue from some of these homes style-wise, we have ideas for you. We spoke to design experts, and we're sharing background on what a barn apartment is anyway, how to best utilize and style such a space, and how to recreate the look no matter your own circumstances.
Interior Designprobuilder.com

Emerging Home Design Trends: Green Kitchens, Art Studios, Home Bars

By analyzing year-over-year growth for its search terms, Houzz identified the most popular and quickly growing home design trends for the year. The search terms show homeowners are most interested in functionality and fun this year. Houzz found specific activity rooms to be exploding in popularity—and it’s not just home offices. In fact, home offices were the least popular search term compared to others in the category (but searching for “home office” did increase 108%). Searches for art studios have spiked 875%, wine cellars jumped 277%, and home bars increased 277%. One designer told Realtor.com that families are spending less on travel, dining out, and entertainment, so they want it at home.
Interior Designhunker.com

The Best Places to Shop for Contemporary Furniture and Decor

A contemporary home's interior design finds the balance between neutral and interesting. Contemporary style favors subtly in its color palette, opting for neutrals, whites, and blacks, and finds creativity in lines. While the colors, often minimalist, might not always scream "look at me!," the shapes, taking inspiration from the art deco style and modern design, can offer everything from clean lines to unique, eye-catching curvature.
Interior Designtheeverygirl.com

5 Easy Fall Decorating Ideas We’re Stealing From Studio McGee

I have a theory that all people fall within one of two categories in this life: those who wait until Sept. 22 to accept the fact that autumn has arrived and those who start drinking pumpkin spice lattes to welcome fall in late August. For those of us who identify with the latter, we’re already looking to emulate our favorite season in our homes and beyond. And what better place to look than the beautifully curated spaces created by our friends at Studio McGee?
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

15 Sleek Modern House Number Designs Any Modern Home Needs

Have you ever really paid attention to your home’s number sign out by the porch? It is so dull, you don’t even notice it, most likely, or maybe it has fallen off long ago and no one has bothered to put up a new one. Well, in either case, an update is due and what better way to do it than by putting up a modern house number that will steal a few gazes of the passersby as well as become a part of your home’s modern style.

Comments / 0

Community Policy