Cordele, GA

Jeff Sharp Sheppard

By Chris Lewis
Cordele Dispatch
 6 days ago

Jeff Sharp Sheppard, Sr., 69 of Cordele, died Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Jeff was born in Macon to the late George Thomas ‘Bud’ Sheppard, Jr. and Miriam Sharp Sheppard. He was an electrician with Norbord and was a member of Cordele First United Methodist Church. Jeff loved fishing and was proud to have been an Airborne Army Ranger during the time of the Vietnam Conflict. He enjoyed music, sharing it with others, and just being around people; in fact many would say that Jeff never met a stranger in his life. Jeff is survived by his wife of 46 years, Donna Sheppard; his son, Jeff Sharp Sheppard, Jr.; a brother-in-law, Jimmy Luck; sister, Lynda Thurman (Gerald) of Jasper, GA; grandson, Wylie Sharp Sheppard; a niece and several nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Mary Catherine ‘Cathy’ Luck. A private memorial service will be held for the family. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online register book is available at www.raineyfuneral.com.

www.cordeledispatch.com

