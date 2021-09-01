Ducks Announce Open Practices at 2021 Development and Rookie Camps
The Ducks announced today the club will hold open practices at both Development Camp (this Friday, Sept. 3 at 10:30 a.m.) and Rookie Camp (Thursday Sept. 16 at 10:30 a.m.). The latter practice takes place on Rink 3 in advance of the annual Rookie Faceoff tournament hosted by the Arizona Coyotes from Sept. 17-20. Both local practices will be held at Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena in Irvine, Calif. and are open to the public. Fans entering Rink 3 on Friday will be required to wear a mask in order to attend (and similarly on Sept. 16).www.nhl.com
