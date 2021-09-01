Ducks Announce Open Practices at 2021 Development and Rookie Camps

Eugene, Ore. -- Oregon soccer wasn't exactly a scoring machine during the 2020-2021 CoVid shortened spring season. While the Ducks were a stout unit in Graeme Abel's first year in charge, they had trouble finding chances and finishing when they had them. In a 16 game season, the Ducks scored just 12 goals which ranked among the lowest in the Pac-12. But throughout the summer, frontline players all made finishing and working better technically in the final third a priority. And it's shown. In just two games of non-conference play, Oregon has a combined seven goals.