Overland Park, KS

Officials: Woman, dog found dead in Overland Park fire

Joplin Globe
 5 days ago

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Fire officials in suburban Kansas City who responded to a condominium fire said a woman and her dog were found dead inside the unit. The fire occurred Tuesday afternoon, when Overland Park fire crews responded to a call around 3:20 p.m. of a fire along Outlook Drive. Arriving fighters found smoke coming from a two-story condo and quickly put out a kitchen fire in the unit, Overland Park Fire spokesman Jason Rhodes said.

www.joplinglobe.com

