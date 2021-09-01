Officials: Woman, dog found dead in Overland Park fire
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Fire officials in suburban Kansas City who responded to a condominium fire said a woman and her dog were found dead inside the unit. The fire occurred Tuesday afternoon, when Overland Park fire crews responded to a call around 3:20 p.m. of a fire along Outlook Drive. Arriving fighters found smoke coming from a two-story condo and quickly put out a kitchen fire in the unit, Overland Park Fire spokesman Jason Rhodes said.www.joplinglobe.com
