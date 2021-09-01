Sept. 2 School News

This year’s Homecoming parade is on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. We are currently taking entries; however, Hwy. 73 cannot be closed for a lengthy period. Therefore, parade entries may be limited. Entries from high school related activities will be given first priority; other student related activities will be given secondary priority status. All other community entries will be determined by order of receipt. Contact Tammy George via email at georget@deerfield.k12.wi.us by Sep. 20th to be included in the parade line-up. Phone entries will not be considered.