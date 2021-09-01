CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

New public art installations open

By Morgan Gage
ricethresher.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the construction of the provisional campus facilities in August 2020, the sides of the buildings have served as venues for murals as a part of Rice’s public art program, an initiative started in 2008. Three new large-scale art installations are now featured on the sides of the provisional campus facilities facing the inner loop and will be on view through May 22, 2022, according to the Moody Center for the Arts’ programming.

www.ricethresher.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Art Installations#The Arts#Rice University#Native American#African American#Duke Peacock Records#Blackness And Black#The Moody Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Visual Artcapeandislands.org

Personal, Political and Public Art

On The Point, we talk with artists from our region about some projects they are working on. Cape artist Mimi Schlichter tells us about a project inspired after pandemic lockdowns were listed. She endeavored to create 54 Falmouth Beach paintings in 54 days, with no in-studio refinement. Martha’s Vineyard artist...
Galloway, NJdownbeach.com

Stockton features new art installation on Galloway campus

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP – “Getting There,” an art installation by Pittsburgh artists Andrew Ellis Johnson and Susanne Slavick, will be on display in the Stockton University Art Gallery Sept. 7 through Nov. 14. Through paintings, video, prints and works on paper, Johnson and Slavick examine the contradictory fears and hypocrisies, ignored...
Springville, NYspringvillejournal.com

Public Art Corps members spend the summer installing art around Springville

SPRINGVILLE – Recently Springville hosted 10 musicians including a piano playing cat, a harp playing chicken and a guitar playing turtle. The “musicians” were temporary window paintings created by Public Art Corps members Margaret Boyle and Olivia Schindler as part of the Springville Center of the Art’s Promenade events. The paintings were hidden on the windows of Main Street businesses and maps advertising the scavenger hunt were given to attendees.
Madison, WInbc15.com

All Chazen Museum of Art galleries open to public next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All galleries at the Chazen Museum of Art in Madison will open to the public next week for the first time in over 18 months. Director Amy Gilman was “thrilled” to announce Wednesday that both the Chazen and Elvehjem buildings will be open starting Tuesday, Sept. 7 with increased access.
Ohio Stateosu.edu

Mural installations on Columbus campus explore art and activism

As students, faculty and staff return to The Ohio State University this week, colorful murals stand in popular destinations on campus. The artwork delivers a powerful message. The murals, installed in the plaza south of the Wexner Center for the Arts, Thompson Library and Hale Black Cultural Center, are part of a collaboration with the Greater Columbus Arts Council (GCAC) to bring #ArtUnitesCbus, a Black Lives Matter public art initiative, to the Columbus campus this fall.
Rensselaer County, NYTroy Record

Hart Cluett Museum opens to public with new admissions policy

TROY, N.Y. — The Hart Cluett Museum announced a new admissions policy that is intended to improve access to its collaborative Smithsonian exhibition, The Way We Work(ed). Adapted from an original exhibition developed by the National Archives, The Way We Work(ed) explores how work became such a central element in American culture by tracing the many changes that affected the workforce and work environments in Rensselaer County during the past 225 years.
Fort Wayne, INb969fm.com

Art This Way announces Ouizi to install mural at The Landing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A massive new mural is being installed at The Landing in Downtown Fort Wayne further adding to the vibrancy of the historic community district. Art This Way and Downtown Improvement District (DID) announced that internationally renowned artist, OUIZI, will be painting a mural at The Landing, located at 123 West Columbia Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802. The mural will cover the entire east elevation of the building and will be approximately 6,000 square feet in size.
Cave Creek, AZthefoothillsfocus.com

New art gallery opening in Cave Creek

With closed galleries and few art sales during the pandemic, a group of Arizona artists is launching The Finer Arts Gallery at 6137 E. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek. Slated to open to the public Sept. 1, the artist-owned gallery will exhibit the work of 36 fine artists in mediums including jewelry, glass, fiber sculpture, ceramics, bronze, gourds, textile, photographers, metal sculpture, wood live edge, graphite, acrylic, pastel and oil.
Colquitt County, GAPosted by
The Moultrie Observer

Southern Arts Invitational exhibit opens to the public

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County Arts Center is hosting its second annual Southern Arts Invitational Exhibition, which opened Thursday, Aug. 26. This juried exhibition provides artists, over the age of 18 years, working in all mediums, with an opportunity to show off their artwork and win awards. The Arts Center received 57 2-D and 3-D artwork entries from 21 artists who represent the diversity in the community, as well as in the region.
Watsonville, CApajaronian.com

PV Arts opens new metalwork exhibit

WATSONVILLE—A new exhibit has opened at Pajaro Valley Arts’ (PVA) gallery in Watsonville, highlighting the artistic medium of metalwork. Presented by the Monterey Bay Metal Arts Guild (MBMAG)—a local organization aiming to promote the form and local artists—the show, titled “Reflections,” includes a wide range of work utilizing a variety of techniques. Pieces range in size and form, from jewelry to small sculpture.
Lewes, DEwrde.com

Lewes Public Arts Meets to Discuss Current and New Art

LEWES, Del.- New art is on its way to Lewes. The Lewes Public Arts Committee is meeting Wednesday evening, to discuss current and new artwork in Lewes. The sculpture, Unbounded II at Canalfront Park is leaving in a few weeks. It's been at the park for just a few months but that's the goal of Lewes Public Arts; to have new art consistently rotating around the first town.
MuseumsPosted by
Community Impact Houston

New exhibition now open at Art Museum TX in Sugar Land

The Art Museum TX in Sugar Land held an artist reception to feature its new exhibitions on Aug. 20. Art Museum TX is a nonprofit organization that was established in 2020.The exhibition features artists from the Greater Houston area and diverse forms of media, including paintings and sculptures. The art will be on display until Oct. 10. For more information on the artists featured, visit the Art Museum TX in Sugar Land at 16165 City Walk.
DesignTrendHunter.com

Mystical Immersive Art Installations

AUTHOS architecture firm collaborated with designer Stella Spezilli to create an immersive spatial experience at the Zurich Design Biennale 2021. This interactive installation invites visitors to wander through an ephemeral-like pavilion that highlights the fragility of the planet Earth. The designers have used mist and augmented reality to form their...
Seattle, WAPosted by
My Ballard

Salmon art installation brings color to Shilshole Ave

The installation is near 24th Ave NW on ShilsholeDozfy. A new public art installation has popped up along Shilshole Ave, just across from Cloudburst Brewing. The art is from local muralist Dozfy, known for several local art installations including a mural on the former Ballard Blossom building and the large Stabbert Maritime fence mural behind the National Nordic Museum. He’s now the latest artist to join the FLOW art project, a joint collaboration between Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) and the Office of Arts & Culture to beautify the Ship Canal Water Quality project construction sites.
New York City, NYHarvard Health

Art for everyone

As an associate director for the Public Theater in New York City, Emily Knapp ’03 views herself as a doula, but one who, rather than helping mothers during childbirth, facilitates the delivery of artwork. And Knapp believes that an important part of that job for white allies like her who work in the equity, inclusion, and belonging space is being willing to learn at all times.
Geneva, ILgeneva.il.us

New Downtown Bike Rack Art Installation Unveiled

Bicyclists have a new spot to hitch their ride as Geneva’s latest art sculpture combines a functional bike rack with a new downtown public art project. Located at the northwest corner of Third and Franklin streets, the “Skyward” is the fourth installation of the Geneva Cultural Art Commission’s Bike + Rack = Art program, which was created to bring more sculptures throughout the downtown. City leaders and the commission held a dedication ceremony Aug. 30.

Comments / 0

Community Policy