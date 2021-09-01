Cancel
Here Are the Most Unique Flows From Rappers Over the Last Five Years

By Robby Seabrook III
 5 days ago
Being a rapper has a lot of moving parts. As an artist, they have to sharpen their ear for beats, figure out what they want to rap about, piece together hooks sometimes and, most importantly, find out how they want to flow. The use of flow to deliver bars, from the rhythms to cadences, is the reason why certain rappers are able to stand out amongst the crowd. Having a great flow is the skill that can elevate an average rapper to a highly talented one. If they get lucky, they'll have other artists trying to emulate what they do, and spin it in a totally different way. Modern hip-hop has a lot of distinctive flows within it, including Ski Mask The Slump God, Doja Cat, Playboi Carti, Drake, Young Thug, Nicki Minaj and more.

