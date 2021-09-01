Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Mendy refused bail, to stay in custody ahead of trial

Trumann Democrat
 7 days ago

CHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was refused bail Wednesday and will remain in custody ahead of a trial scheduled to start on Sept. 10 after being charged with four counts of rape and one sexual assault. The 27-year-old Mendy has been in custody at a prison...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Mendy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#England#Liverpool#Uk#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Related
CelebritiesTelegraph

Second man charged in ongoing rape case against Benjamin Mendy

Police investigating allegations of rape involving the Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy have charged a second man. Cheshire Constabulary confirmed they had charged Louis Saha Matturie, 40, with four counts of rape. A spokesman for the force said the charges related to three complainants over the age of 16 and...
Public SafetyWorld Soccer Talk

Man City’s Mendy charged with four counts of rape – police

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Manchester City suspended Benjamin Mendy on Thursday after police confirmed the Frenchman has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. “Benjamin Mendy, aged 27, has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault,” Cheshire...
Premier Leaguehot96.com

Soccer-Man City’s Mendy remanded in custody after court appearance

(Reuters) – Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was remanded in custody on Friday after appearing at Chester Magistrates’ Court a day after being charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, British media reported. Mendy, who was charged by the Cheshire Constabulary on Thursday with Premier...
SoccerWTHI

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy remanded in custody for two weeks

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been remanded in custody after appearing in court on Friday, charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. Chester Magistrates Court verbally confirmed the news to CNN and said Mendy will remain in custody until the next trial date on September 10.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Man City’s Benjamin Mendy denied bail ahead of possible rape trial

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy will remain in custody ahead of a potential trial on rape charges after being refused bail.The 27-year-old has been in custody at HMP Altcourse in Merseyside since Friday, when he appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court charged with four counts of rape and one sexual assault.A bail application was denied during a 50-minute hearing held behind closed doors at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday.Mendy, who also plays for the French national team, did not attend court.Honorary Recorder of Chester Judge Steven Everett refused the application, a court spokesman said.Mendy is charged with attacks on three different...
Trumann Democrat

Ex-Marine held without bond in shooting of Florida family

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former Marine sharpshooter accused of invading the home of apparent strangers in Florida and fatally shooting a woman, her 3-month-old baby and two others was ordered held without bail during his first court appearance Monday. Authorities did not give a motive for the grisly...
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

‘I Was Screaming: “Please, Stop, Stop!”‘ Woman Describes Pain And Horror As She Was Brutally Beaten By Group Of Teens Downtown This Past Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was begging for her attackers to stop, but they just kept swinging – punching her in the face. Days after the Chicago woman was thrown to the ground by a group of teen assailants downtown, she talked only to CBS 2’s Jermont Terry. The woman and her boyfriend were on their way to the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line subway at State Street and Jackson Boulevard Saturday night. They were waiting for the elevator at ground level to go down to the platform. But they never made it. Instead, trouble found them, surrounded them, and attacked them. “I was...
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested for Allegedly Torturing Housekeeper

Bangladeshi actress Semon Hasan Eka was arrested for torturing her housekeeper at her home in Dhaka, Bangladesh's capital city, late last month. On Aug. 22, Eka was released on bail. Eka is also facing drug possession charges. The Dhallywood star was arrested on July 31 at her apartment in Rampura,...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
RelationshipsSunderland Echo

Man slapped girlfriend during row over being late for court

Jordan Graham was due in the dock for failing to comply with the terms of a suspended sentence he had previously been given for an affray. An argument broke out with his partner at Sunderland station when he realised he was meant to appear at the Crown Court in Newcastle, not the nearby magistrates'.

Comments / 0

Community Policy