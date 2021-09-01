Women's Soccer Drops Opener in Overtime, 2-1

TROY, N.Y. – Senior Mary Jo Murphy scored a pair of goals, including the overtime-winner to lift the University of Massachusetts Boston women's soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), on Wednesday afternoon at East Campus Stadium. The Engineers, who were playing their first home contest in 669 days, fall to 0-1 on the season, while the Beacons open at 1-0. Murphy (Worcester, MA / Burncoat) netted the deciding goal in the 100th minute, latching onto a cross from the right wing by classmate Jackie Turner (Plymouth, MA/Plymouth North) and tucking inside the near post.