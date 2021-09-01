Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Troy, NY

Women's Soccer Drops Opener in Overtime, 2-1

rpiathletics.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTROY, N.Y. – Senior Mary Jo Murphy scored a pair of goals, including the overtime-winner to lift the University of Massachusetts Boston women's soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), on Wednesday afternoon at East Campus Stadium. The Engineers, who were playing their first home contest in 669 days, fall to 0-1 on the season, while the Beacons open at 1-0. Murphy (Worcester, MA / Burncoat) netted the deciding goal in the 100th minute, latching onto a cross from the right wing by classmate Jackie Turner (Plymouth, MA/Plymouth North) and tucking inside the near post.

rpiathletics.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Averill Park, NY
City
Oceanside, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Troy, NY
State
Massachusetts State
Troy, NY
Sports
City
Plymouth, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Turner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umass Boston#Rpi#Engineers#Beacons#Ma Plymouth North#Hillsborough#Umass Boston#Suny New Paltz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Justice Department will ‘protect’ abortion seekers in Texas

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Monday that it will not tolerate violence against anyone who is trying to obtain an abortion in Texas as federal officials explore options to challenge a new state law that bans most abortions. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department would “protect...
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy