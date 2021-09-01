New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels: Gerrit Cole vs. Packy Naughton

Lynx update: The Lynx could be down three starters for this game. C Sylvia Fowles (left shoulder) and G Layshia Clarendon (lower right leg) missed Tuesday's victory over New York, and starting F Damiris Dantas was lost at the start of the second half with a right foot injury. Fowles is listed as questionable; Clarendon and Dantas are listed as out. Against New York, even with replacement starters Natalie Achonwa and Crystal Dangerfield combining for more fouls (eight) than points (three), the Lynx were able to win their third straight game and for the 11th time in 13 games. F Napheesa Collier is coming off a 21-point, 14-rebound, two-steal game. G Kayla McBride scored a game-high 25 points with nine rebounds. The Lynx bench outscored New York's 25-6, with Aerial Powers, scoring 10, Rachel Banham eight and Bridget Carleton five. After a stretch of losing nine of 10 games to L.A., the Lynx have won three straight, including two wins this season against an L.A. team that was without both Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike. The Lynx won Tuesday despite shooting a season-low 34.8%. But they held New York to 32.4%.