Turnovers and penalties prove costly in opening season loss for Longhorns

hesperianbeacononline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoach Cory McCombs shared his thoughts on Friday’s season opener against the Eagles in Ropes. “We did some positive things just playing with a lot of new faces to varsity football! If people ask why we were cramping, notice how many offensive plays we ran. 84 plays with 12 kids! We almost tripled them in first downs and had more yards of offense.” The Longhorns had momentum-shifting activity…

