Livestock brands expired Aug. 31; owners must reregister with county clerks

At the farm 14500 Bethlehem Claibourne Rd, Richwood, Ohio 43344. ‘93 Gleaner R 52 Combine w only 2043 sep hrs and 2973 engine hours, SN R5253104, this combine has been thru the shop and field ready! ‘95 Agco 500 series 20’ flex head, SCH cutter bar and plastic fingers, SN 2040763; ‘93 AC Hugger corn head 6-30, SN 15028. Unverforth header cart 25’. These items have always been shedded and ready to run the big crop in 2021! Tye 15’ notil drill w/markers and double spring harrow; White 6600 corn planter w/ liquid , vacuum, no til coulters; Remlinger RTC 600, 15’; Wil-rich 3400 Disc-o-vator w/ 3 bar harrow, 15’; JD 336 square baler, twine; Batco drive over belt grain dump, hyd drive, 12’ pit x 18” belt; DMI 300 bu gravity wagon on 10 ton gears, truck tires, center dump; JD 54 manure spreader; the balance of the equipment has been outside including– JD 220 disc 18’; JD 400 rotary hoe, 12 row, hyd fold; JD 1350-1450 semi mt plow 6-16; JD 6-30 cultivators; JD 8300 grain drill w/ grass seeder; Henniker 1325 chisel plow, 13 shank; old JD pull type sprayer; log splitter, 3pt, hyd drive; Handmade 3 pt hyd boom; old flair box wagon; 2 wheel dolly for between machinery; 1000 gal tank on gears; old Case feed cart; 2 – 100 bu gravity wagons; 18.4 x 34axle duals; old IH Loadstar grain truck, 16’ steel sides, hoist, doesn’t run; harrowgator 13’; 3 pt blade , JD quick hitch.