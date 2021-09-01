Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Livestock brands expired Aug. 31; owners must reregister with county clerks

hesperianbeacononline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBranding every year is a tradition on most livestock operations. But another tradition of sorts takes place with those branding marks — every 10 years they must be registered with the county clerk where they are used. Pursuant to Texas Agriculture Code Section 144.044, every 10 years, all livestock and horse brands throughout the state expire. The current registrations will expire Aug. 31 and…

www.hesperianbeacononline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Clerks#Horse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Lauderdale County, MSMeridian Star

Lauderdale County Jr. Livestock Show and Sale a success

The Mississippi State Fair, which runs Oct. 7- 16, will feature youth from all over the state displaying their projects and exhibits. The upcoming Lauderdale Jr. Livestock Show and Sale is slated for Jan. 13, 2022 at the Lauderdale County Ag Center. The 2021 show and sale was a tremendous...
Amador County, CAcbslocal.com

Sheltering Livestock In Amador County

One rescue group is taking in horses, goats, alpacas and more and keeping them safe at the Laughton Ranch in Amador County. Some of the animals belong to families that have lost everything. They are grateful to have this sanctuary.
Atascosa, TXPleasanton Express

Atascosa Livestock sales report, Aug. 24

Note: In this report, the first set of numbers in each line represents the weight range. The second set of numbers represents the price range per cwt. For more information, visit www.atascosalivestockexchange.com. Steers-Med. & Lg. 200-300 lb. $145-170 300-400 lb. $160-189 400-500 lb. $145-188 500-600 lb. $130-161 600-700 lb. $120-146...
Hot Springs County, WYthermopir.com

New county clerk

Becky Kersten was sworn in as the new Hot Springs County Clerk on Tuesday by District Court Judge Bobbi Overfield. Regarding her new appointment Kersten said, "I just feel really honored that the commissioners are trusting me to do this. I am really excited because I get to serve Hot Springs Co...
Christian County, KYwhopam.com

Christian County Clerk’s Office closed by COVID case

The Christian County Clerk’s Office is closed for the remainder of the week due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19. Officials say they will reopen Monday morning, assuming there are no additional positive cases. Residents can use the drop box outside the courthouse doors to renew tags or go...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Consider the Modern Farm Shop

John Cain worked for Morton Buildings, Inc. for 40 years. His son, Sean Cain followed him into the same construction business headquartered at Morton, Illinois. Employed there for 25 years, Sean Cain has recently been named president of this post-frame manufacturing and construction company in Morton. Both father and son...
Muhlenberg County, KYWBKO

Muhlenberg County Clerk Closes due to COVID Exposure

Stingray grill within the Corvette Museum Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony @ 5. Stingray Grill within the Corvette Museum Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony @ 4. When humidity is factored in with the heat, it will feel like the upper 90s in south-central Kentucky. Stay hydrated & cool today!
AgricultureFarm and Dairy

Combine, equipment, livestock equipment, and misc.

At the farm 14500 Bethlehem Claibourne Rd, Richwood, Ohio 43344. ‘93 Gleaner R 52 Combine w only 2043 sep hrs and 2973 engine hours, SN R5253104, this combine has been thru the shop and field ready! ‘95 Agco 500 series 20’ flex head, SCH cutter bar and plastic fingers, SN 2040763; ‘93 AC Hugger corn head 6-30, SN 15028. Unverforth header cart 25’. These items have always been shedded and ready to run the big crop in 2021! Tye 15’ notil drill w/markers and double spring harrow; White 6600 corn planter w/ liquid , vacuum, no til coulters; Remlinger RTC 600, 15’; Wil-rich 3400 Disc-o-vator w/ 3 bar harrow, 15’; JD 336 square baler, twine; Batco drive over belt grain dump, hyd drive, 12’ pit x 18” belt; DMI 300 bu gravity wagon on 10 ton gears, truck tires, center dump; JD 54 manure spreader; the balance of the equipment has been outside including– JD 220 disc 18’; JD 400 rotary hoe, 12 row, hyd fold; JD 1350-1450 semi mt plow 6-16; JD 6-30 cultivators; JD 8300 grain drill w/ grass seeder; Henniker 1325 chisel plow, 13 shank; old JD pull type sprayer; log splitter, 3pt, hyd drive; Handmade 3 pt hyd boom; old flair box wagon; 2 wheel dolly for between machinery; 1000 gal tank on gears; old Case feed cart; 2 – 100 bu gravity wagons; 18.4 x 34axle duals; old IH Loadstar grain truck, 16’ steel sides, hoist, doesn’t run; harrowgator 13’; 3 pt blade , JD quick hitch.
Douglas, GAdouglasnow.com

Walmart releases statement regarding aisle closures

An alleged mouse sighting led to the closure of several aisles at the Douglas Walmart SuperCenter late this week. On Friday, pictures of the closed aisles began circulating on social media platforms along with speculation about why the aisles might be closed. DouglasNow reached out to Walmart’s corporate office late Friday seeking information.
EconomyCPA Trendlines

Properly Price Your Cannabis Accounting Services

Properly quoting accounting fees is complicated in any industry, but establishing a pricing policy for the wily cannabis and hemp/CBD niches can be especially challenging and overwhelming. If you find it hard, or even scary, to price your cannabis and hemp/CBD accounting services without undercutting your value, you are not...
Real Estatempamag.com

Union Home Mortgage names new regional manager

Union Home Mortgage (UHM) has tapped industry veteran Glenn Wilson to lead its expansion efforts in the Southeast region. In his new role as regional manager, Wilson will head the company’s growth and business development in Alabama, Georgia, and Florida. He will also be responsible for recruiting new managers and loan officers, as well as forming relationships with referral partners, including realtors, developers and builders.
Toole County, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

A “MUST” 4 Toole County!

A Toole County Combined Fund Drive meeting has been scheduled for tomorrow night, Tuesday, out at the Marais River Electric meeting room. Meeting time is 7 o'clock SHARP, & ALL participating organizations MUST have a representative at Tuesday night's meeting! We all do better when we all do better...
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

Sasser Family Companies Acquires Singapore-Based Intermodal Tank Container Lessor: Falcon Lease

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. and LONDON and SINGAPORE, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- Sasser Family Companies (Sasser) announced that it has finalized an agreement to acquire Singapore-based global container lessor Falcon Lease Holdings Pte Ltd and its group of companies. This acquisition expands Sasser's transportation asset leasing and management services to include global tank container leasing and brings its total operating subsidiary companies to seven.
Softwarejust-drinks.com

Orum Automates Outbound Sales Workflows

Concept: NY’s Orum has released an engine that drives the modern sales stack, integrating with the client’s most important tools. Orum leverages AI to identify voicemails, filter out bad numbers, and navigate phone directories to get the reps into live conversations promptly. The solution can empower the inside sales team by automating the complex parts of outbound calling.
Softwarepensacolavoice.com

9 Benefits of Transportation Management Software for Business Logistics

TMS (Transportation Management Software) is a class of software that aids in arranging and executing the actual movement of items from one location to another. It tends to be utilized by all individuals from the store network, from producers to merchants and outside suppliers – practically any party that needs to facilitate shipments.
EconomyMiddletown Press

Your Business Plan step by step

The business plan is a written document of about 30 pages that basically includes the objectives of your company, the strategies to achieve them, the organizational structure, the amount of investment you require to finance your project and solutions to solve future problems (both internal and of the environment). Also...
CarsTire Business

General Tire offering rebates during 'truck season'

FORT MILL, S.C. — Continental Tire the Americas' General Tire brand is offering consumers rebates of up to $100 on the purchase of four qualifying light truck/SUV or winter tires through Oct. 31. The rebate offer ties into what General Tire is calling "Truck Season," which happens to coincide with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy