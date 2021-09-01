Cancel
Auburn Football Bingo: A bingo sheet for Auburn's 2021 football season

By Lance Dawe
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JdRsb_0bk4Eh5a00

What would an Auburn football Saturday be without a little bingo?

It would be just fine, honestly. That won’t stop me from making a bingo sheet, however.

I sat down with Jackson Love, producer of On the Line on ESPN 106.7 to create a bingo sheet for Auburn’s 2021 season. This sheet is subject to change throughout the season, as some squares may become less relevant as the year goes on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k3QTV_0bk4Eh5a00

Feel free to print this out and try it for yourself during the Akron game. If you have any suggestions as to what should be added or removed, find us on Twitter @theauburnwire or tweet at me (@dawepound).

Contact/Follow us @theauburnwire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion.

