Reflecting on Echo Mountain Fire

This month marks one year since a wildfire hit our community. Echo Mountain Complex Fire spanned over 2,500 acres north of Lincoln City, causing evacuations, power outages, road closures, uncertainty, fear, and worst of all destruction to over 1,241 structures in Otis. 288 homes and 339 structures were lost due to this wildfire that was sparked and driven by the same unusual 50mph east winds and high temperatures that caused wildfires to ignite throughout all of Oregon. Rick Dolan, the ODF’s fire commander said, "It’s a miracle that we are able to report that there are no fatalities associated with this incident.”