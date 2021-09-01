A guide to release automation tools
The following is a listing of tool providers in the release automation space, along with a brief description of their offerings. LaunchDarkly: is a feature management platform that empowers all teams to safely deliver and control software through feature flags. By separating code deployments from feature releases, LaunchDarkly enables you to deploy faster, reduce risk, and iterate continuously. Over 1,500 organizations around the world — including Atlassian, IBM, and Square — use LaunchDarkly to control the entire feature lifecycle from concept, to launch, to value.sdtimes.com
