The object is never to dwell on the past, but it has to be said up front that Manheim Central is coming off a funky football season — by the Barons’ lofty standards. Central, battling COVID-19 concerns, a truncated schedule and lack of all-important practice time, went 3-5 last fall. It was the first time the Barons: had a losing record since 1971, had a four-game losing streak since 1977 and had missed the postseason in 29 years.